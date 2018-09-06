ATLANTA—On Saturday afternoon, 11Alive Sports and NBC Sports will offer exclusive streaming access to the 150th running of The Belmont Stakes, the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series.

The center of attention: Justify, the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes champion, could become the 13th horse in history to win the Triple Crown-—and just the fifth 3-year-old to do so in the modern era, potentially joining Secretariat (1973), Seattle Slew (1977), Affirmed (1978) and American Pharoah (2015).

At the time of this writing, Justify stands as a 4-5 favorite in the Belmont.

The other horses are listed by their updated odds: Hofburg (9-2), Bravazo (8-1), Vino Rosso (8-1), Tenfold (12-1), Gronkowski (12-1), Blended Citizen (15-1), Free Drop Billy (30-1), Restoring Hope (30-1) and Noble Indy (30-1).

Post time for Saturday's big event from Belmont Park (New York City) is slated for 6:37 p.m. EST.

The pre-race festivities can be viewed right now, citing the above/below links, leading up to race time.

© 2018 WXIA