Saints receiver Michael Thomas should brace for writing a check to the NFL later this week.

A really, really big check.

During Sunday's high-profile clash with the undefeated Rams, the usually stoic Thomas went out of character in a profound way, mimicking Joe Horn's infamous touchdown celebration from 2003 ... by grabbing a cell phone from under the goalpost padding and then fake-talking on the device.

Was Thomas's ploy comical?

Yes.

Was it retro-chic innovative?

Sure.

Was it a shocking development, perhaps overshadowing an otherwise brilliant game? (New Orleans pulled away late for a 45-35 victory.)

Absolutely.

Was it a cool way to celebrate Thomas eclipsing the 200-yard receiving mark against the vaunted Rams secondary?

Heck yeah.

Did it violate the NFL's rules for celebrating touchdowns with foreign devices?

You better believe it!

According to the Los Angeles Times, circa 2003, Horn was fined $30,000 for his cell-phone celebration.

Fifteen years later, Thomas' viral stunt might yield a fine of $50K or maybe even $60,000.

Here's a clip of Thomas's controversial celebration.

MICHAEL THOMAS RESPECTS HIS ELDERSpic.twitter.com/urM3YI0hiz — Barstool Sports (@barstooltweetss) November 5, 2018

