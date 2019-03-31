ATLANTA — Trae Young's amazing rookie season reached a new level of hysteria on Sunday, after the 20-year-old improbably buried a game-winning, buzzer-beater against the Eastern Conference-leading Milwaukee Bucks – off a deflected inbounds pass.

It was arguably Young's greatest moment of the year; and that's saying a lot, given the Oklahoma product's lengthy highlight reel of goodness, which includes a buzzer-beating shot from earlier in the week (against the 76ers).

Here's the clip of Young's last-second brilliance (below), which solidified the Hawks' 136-135 win at State Farm Arena.

With the victory, Atlanta (28-49) remains entrenched in the No. 5 slot for the upcoming NBA Draft, leading into the mid-May lottery drawing.

So, in that vein, the Hawks really aren't hurting themselves ... with miracle finishes in the final stretch of this season.

For Sunday, Young tallied 12 points and a game-high 16 assists. In addition to the buzzer-beater, he also scored the go-ahead jumper with seven seconds left.

The trio of Justin Anderson (24 points, 12 rebounds), John Collins (23 points, 12 rebounds) and Alex Len combined for 70 points against the Bucks.

