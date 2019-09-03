It wasn't your typical, ho-hum Friday night of NASCAR qualifying at Phoenix International Raceway.

At some point after the intense qualifying runs, Daniel Suarez walked a great distance in the pit area to confront fellow driver Michael McDowell.

With Suarez telegraphing his anger, this seemingly allowed McDowell – who had the advantage of keeping his racing helmet on – to collect his thoughts, get the juices flowing and perhaps win the physical encounter, once they locked horns.

Instead, Suarez kept attacking and eventually tossed McDowell to the ground.

It was an ugly scene all around, especially with the brouhaha captured on video; and it might have been even worse, if McDowell's pit-crew team hadn't been there to diffuse the situation, by peacefully/forcefully pinning Suarez to the hood of an unidentified vehicle.

Here's how tempers initially flared, according to NASCAR.com:

The disagreement spurned from an on-track dispute where Suarez was unable to get past the No. 34 of McDowell in the first round of qualifying. The SHR driver said he felt McDowell deliberately didn’t allow him to run a full, unimpeded lap – resulting in his worst starting spot (28th) of the season. McDowell will start right near him, in 27th.

