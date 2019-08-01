Well, file this under 'C' for curveball.

Clemson got off to a flying start in Monday's national championship game, collecting a touchdown in the opening minutes.

But it didn't come from heralded freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville alum) or the Tigers' vaunted rushing attack.

For Alabama's first possession, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa dropped back for a seemingly mundane pass play.

But Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell, an alum of Westlake High School, jumped the route toward the left sideline, sidestepped Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy and easily scurried 20 yards for the game's opening salvo.

Here's the clip of Terrell's step-in pick-six.

UPDATE

For Alabama, though, turnabout was fair play.

Immediately after the pick-six, Tagovailoa connected on a rainbow bomb to Jeudy, who beat his man clean and sprinted in for the 62-yard touchdown.