Chuma Okeke has been on an emotional roller coaster like no other college basketball player, covering the last 48 hours.

On Friday night, Okeke was on the precipice of having a career-defining game against North Carolina (20 points, 11 rebounds), while leading Auburn to a surprise victory in the Sweet 16 round.

However, with eight minutes remaining in the second half, Okeke's dreams of helping the Tigers reach the Elite Eight were shattered when his left knee buckled while driving to the basket.

The crushing result: A torn ACL.

On Sunday, Okeke had a prominent spot sitting behind the Auburn bench. The Westlake High alum couldn't be out there with his teammates ... but he was certainly in their thoughts, as the Tigers gutted out a 77-71 victory over heavily favored Kentucky in the Midwest regional final.

The Auburn players had many reasons to covet their first Final Four appearance in school history.

Including revenge.

They were reportedly incensed over a banner that was the apparent work of a Kentucky fan in Kansas City for the weekend.

Here's a screenshot of the controversial banner, via Twitter:

At first blush, it reads like an obvious reference or parody to the Drake song, In My Feelings, with the opening lyric of, "Kiki, do you love me? Are you riding?"

However, it also sparked plenty of outrage among the Auburn faithful and college fans alike, with even one media member characterizing the banner as "classless" and "disgusting."

According to Kentucky Sports Radio, Auburn's Bryce Brown acknowledged seeing the banner before the regional final.

"I saw that (Sunday) morning," said Brown, after pulling off the Kentucky upset. "I think that was just disrespectful and a slap in the face. I'm so glad we came out and battled the whole entire 40 minutes for him. I know (Chuma's) happy, I know he's proud of us.

"But if he was out there, it would have made a huge difference. I'm glad we were probably able to shut that up now. I didn’t like that all and definitely used it as motivation."

Auburn's weekend story had a joyful ending, but it was a truly surreal experience for the injured Okeke.

At the start of the Tigers' celebration, Okeke was granted the honor of putting the "AUBURN" sticker on the oversized bracket for the Midwest region.

Okeke was also the first to raise the regional championship trophy – a moment that brought the players and coaches to tears.