Where will the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship be played?

LOS ANGELES — With UGA winning the Peach Bowl on Saturday night and advancing past Ohio State in dramatic fashion, many are wondering where and when the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship will take place.
Here are the details.
When
The CFP championship will take place Monday, Jan. 9 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where
It will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California – a city in southwestern Los Angeles.
No.1 Georgia is currently taking on Nov. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl. Click here for the latest updates. In the Fiesta Bowl, TCU defeated Michigan with a final score of 51-45.
