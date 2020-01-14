ATLANTA — The WNBA and its players association, the WNBPA, announced an eight-year collective bargaining agreement on Tuesday that will see players earn meaningful pay raises and other expanded benefits.

Atlanta Dream President and General Manger Chris Sienko said the deal shows "the WNBA is here to stay," and that the organization is "thrilled" to be moving ahead with labor stability.

The most important provision of the new agreement is a 53 percent increase in total cash compensation for players, according to the league, which could see top players earn as much as $500,000.

The average salary will also clear six figures for the first time, the WNBA said, at $130,000.

In addition to that, it will provide new travel and child care benefits and more off-season career development opportunities.

“We found common ground in areas that confirmed the league’s and the players’ intentions to not only make meaningful improvements in working conditions and overall professional experience, but also to improve the business with strategic planning and intentional marketing that will keep the WNBA front and center year-round," WNBA President Nneka Ogwumike said in a release.

The Dream president, Sienko, said the team's coaches were "excited to finally move forwad and begin to build a winning team."

"While the process was elongated, we know that the spirit of the negotiations was collaborative and that a deal was reached that is favorable to both sides," he said. "Ultimately, what this agreement says is that the WNBA is here to stay, and we are thrilled about that! We look forward to seeing our fans this May in College Park."

