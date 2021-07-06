x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Atlanta Dream

Atlanta Dream guard suspended because of 'conduct detrimental to the team'

Chennedy Carter has been suspended until further notice, the team says.

ATLANTA — An Atlanta Dream player is suspended until further notice, according to the team.

The Dream's public relations team tweeted Monday night Chennedy Carter was suspended due to "conduct detrimental to the team."

The team didn't elaborate on the reason for the suspension.

The Atlanta guard is a Texas native who attended Timberview High School in Arlington. 

According to the biography on the WNBA's website, Carter was selected fourth overall in the first round of the 2020 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream. Carter is the highest draft pick to come from her college, Texas A&M.

Credit: AP
Atlanta Dream guard Chennedy Carter (3) is shown against the Minnesota Lynx during the first half of their WNBA basketball game Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in College Park, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

    

Related Articles