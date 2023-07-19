Atlanta Dream riding hot with 7-game winning streak

It's their longest winning streak in 5 years -- since 2018.

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Dream are dialed in right now. They have won seven consecutive games with three of those coming on the road, making it their longest winning streak since 2018.

On Tuesday, star guard Rhyne Howard had 21 points and seven assists, Nia Coffey added 13 points and 10 rebounds and the Atlanta Dream beat the Minnesota Lynx 82-73 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to seven games.

Howard, the reigning rookie of the year and No. 1 overall pick, is leading the Dream offensively during their red-hot run. Howard is currently averaging 18.7 points per game, shooting nearly 43% from the field and a click over 38% from three.

Here's who the Dream have knocked off during their current run:

Atlanta Dream def. Washington Mystics 94-89

Atlanta Dream def. Los Angeles Sparks 112-84

Atlanta Dream def. Los Angeles Sparks 90-79

Atlanta Dream def. Chicago Sky 82-68

Atlanta Dream def. Chicago Sky 88-77

Atlanta Dream def. Seattle Storm 85-75

Atlanta Dream def. Minnesota Lynx 82-73

On Tuesday, Howard also set a WNBA record with her 18th consecutive game of making two or more 3-pointers.

AD Durr, who had a combined 14 points over her last five games, scored all 13 of her points in the first half for Atlanta (12-8). Allisha Gray added 12 points and six assists. Cheyenne Parker did not play in the first quarter before finishing with three points in 13 minutes.

Atlanta was 12 of 19 from distance (63%) in the first half. Durr made Atlanta’s 10th 3-pointer and added a free throw for a four-point play to make it 48-27. Coffey's 3-pointer a few minutes later gave the Dream their biggest lead of the game at 51-29.

UP NEXT:

The Dream take on the Connecticut Sun, who are 8-3 in Eastern Conference games. Connecticut ranks sixth in the WNBA averaging 7.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 36.4% from downtown. DeWanna Bonner leads the team averaging 2.2 makes while shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Dream are 7-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.