Signs point to new ownership for Atlanta Dream with deal 'close to being finalized'

ATLANTA — All signs point to new ownership for the Atlanta Dream. The WNBA told 11Alive there is a deal in the works to sell the team.

"As it relates to the Atlanta Dream, we understand a sale of the franchise is close to being finalized. Once the sale negotiation is concluded, additional information will be provided," a WNBA spokesperson told 11Alive Tuesday night.

Several dream players have asked the senator to part ways with the team over stance on the Black Lives Matter Movement. Last year she characterized Black Lives Matter as a political organization, rather than a protest movement, and said previously that she opposes it "due to its radical ideas and Marxist foundations, which include defunding the police and eroding the nuclear family."

The conversation of the team's ownership has been a hot topic in the sports world, even with LeBron James chiming in earlier this month.

When all eyes were on Georgia the night the U.S. Senate runoff results began to trickle in, the NBA legend took to Twitter.

"Think I'm gone put together an ownership group for The Dream. Who's in? #BlackVotesMatter," the Lakers star James tweeted.

It came as a photograph recirculated of the Atlanta Dream players wearing T-shirts that read "Vote Warnock."

Democrat Raphael Warnock beat Loeffler in the Senate runoff race. He will be sworn in on Wednesday, along with Jon Ossoff, after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.