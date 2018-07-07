The final foursome of the FIFA World Cup has a decided European flavor, with France, Belgium, England and Croatia still standing in the tournament, as we enter the final week of action.

There will be a newly crowned champion in Russia next week, in lieu of 2014 champ Germany being eliminated during the Group Phase.

It's worth noting: Charting the World Soccer Rankings, only France (2nd) and Belgium (4th) represent top-five programs that are still alive in the World Cup tourney.

As such, Tuesday's winner will likely become the betting favorite for next Sunday's WC final.

SEMIFINAL #1

France vs. Belgium

Date/Time: Tuesday, July 10 ... 2 p.m. EST

SEMIFINAL #2

England vs. Croatia

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 11 ... 2 p.m. EST

Quarterfinals bracket. England to face Sweden on the 7th of July after knocking out Colombia on penalties. #worldcup pic.twitter.com/pFcpF7rPFj — footballnews (@footynews33) July 3, 2018

