The final foursome of the FIFA World Cup has a decided European flavor, with France, Belgium, England and Croatia still standing in the tournament, as we enter the final week of action.
There will be a newly crowned champion in Russia next week, in lieu of 2014 champ Germany being eliminated during the Group Phase.
It's worth noting: Charting the World Soccer Rankings, only France (2nd) and Belgium (4th) represent top-five programs that are still alive in the World Cup tourney.
As such, Tuesday's winner will likely become the betting favorite for next Sunday's WC final.
SEMIFINAL #1
France vs. Belgium
Date/Time: Tuesday, July 10 ... 2 p.m. EST
SEMIFINAL #2
England vs. Croatia
Date/Time: Wednesday, July 11 ... 2 p.m. EST