Pro wrestling might be more entertainment than reality-based these days, but it still requires grace and athleticism to execute a front-facelock suplex, or attack an opponent while leaping from the top rope.

With that sobering reminder out of the way ... allow us to present today's viral video of the day:

At Sunday's parking-lot tailgate for WrestleMania 35 (East Rutherford, N.J.), a pair of gentlemen lived out their biggest wrestling fantasies, which apparently involved an SUV and a garden-variety folding table.

Check this out:

RELATED

There's plenty to love here, aside from wishing the video had been recorded horizontally:

a) How about the attention to detail here, in terms of having a referee (or someone wearing a black-and-white officiating shirt) overseeing the destruction?

b) The referee had a title belt ... suggesting this bout had been sanctioned by whichever governing body approves of parking lot fights.

c) It's fair to wonder if the gentleman jumping off the SUV had been given the green light on the move.

From our perspective, the person sitting on the collapsible table wasn't fully braced for impact.

d) Similar to good "method" actors, neither guy broke character after the table landing.

In other words, each guy might have suffered major injury ... but this can only be revealed after the pin and after the belt had been bestowed to the new parking lot champion.