After making it to playoffs, the Macon Bacon and their mascot Kevin have another thing to be fired up about.

Movie star Kevin Bacon, most notably known for the movie 'Footloose,' posted a picture on Instagram Saturday in a team hat, congratulating them on heading to playoffs for the second season in a row.

RELATED: Macon Bacon Drop Last Home Game of Regular Season

The picture has garnered over 8,700 likes.

The Bacon reacted on Facebook, posting a screenshot of the picture with the caption 'WE'VE MADE IT.'

The team endearingly named their mascot 'Kevin' after the celebrity last year.

RELATED: Macon Bacon unveils mascot

The Bacon will face off against the Savannah Bananas in the Coastal Plain League playoffs Sunday at 7 p.m. in Savannah.