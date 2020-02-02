MIAMI, Fla — Did you recognize the voice belting out America The Beautiful before tonight’s Super Bowl? That was Houston’s own gospel superstar Yolanda Adams.

If you missed it, or just want to see it again, here you are…

Adams went right before Demi Lavato, who sang the national anthem.

Adams, who was born in Houston, is no stranger to the big stage. She’s a regular nominee, winner and performer at the Grammy Awards, having won her first one in 1999 for her album Mountain High … Valley Low. She went on to win three more.

She was also a big part of KHOU's 'Turn the Page' literacy initiative!