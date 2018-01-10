FAIRBANKS, AK -- Dog sledding is Alaska’s official state sport, and with a combination of teamwork, scenic views and adorable dogs, it’s easy to see why. But in Steve Vick’s eyes, dog sledding is so much more. He transformed the popular activity into a non-profit that supports at-risk youth, veterans and people with disabilities.

When Steve moved to Alaska in 1998 from Pennsylvania, he immediately picked up the state's national sport - dog mushing. He found a position as a backcountry ranger in Denali National Park giving tours and overnight trips with a team of sled dogs.

“I love dogs, I love being outdoors and I love the winter, so it was a good mix,” said Steve.

Within the first three months of guiding tours, Steve wanted to do more. With a background working in counseling, violence and youth services, he felt incomplete when he wasn’t helping others.

He began daydreaming and came up with the idea of a non-profit organization dedicated to building confidence with at-risk youth by teaching them how to run their own dog teams.

It was a great idea, but with no land, funds or equipment, Steve had no way to make it a reality.

Over the next 13 years, Steve continued to return to his daydream. Then, the perfect name hit him.

“When Noble Paws hit my head, I was like, ‘I think that’s a great name. It’s very fitting,’” said Steve. “That was the trigger like… now I have to do it.”

From there, Noble Paws was born. It soon became much more than Steve’s initial idea.

“The idea originally was to do an at-risk youth and dog mushing organization,” said Steve. “That evolved into including people with disabilities and then veterans. The idea just grew and grew into the form and shape that it is today.”

(Photo courtesy of Noble Paws)

Running a non-profit with so many unique dogs and individuals can be a challenge, Steve said. But Noble Paws tries to individualize each experience.

“Trying to teach an autistic kid or someone with disability to run their own team takes a lot of time and resources, and you’re just not going to find that too often,” said Steve. “We will spend an extra two hours to figure out a way to get you on this sled.”

Some of the sleds are even custom-made to allow those with disabilities a chance to try dog mushing.

(Photo courtesy of Noble Paws)

No matter what the person faces, once they’re on the sled, their life will be changed, Steve said.

For at-risk youth, veterans and people with disabilities, dog mushing provides an experience like no other – one of independence, freedom and opportunity to be connected to both man’s best friend and nature.

That has certainly been the experience for 14-year-old Ava Ingebrigtsen.

This winter will be her third season running a dog team. She began participating at Noble Paws after she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 12.

“It can be really hard,” said Ava about her bipolar disorder. “But finding good outlets like dog mushing is really important.”

Ava said the bipolar disorder has caused her to lose some friends, which made her connection with the dogs especially significant.

“The dogs do a lot. They’re companions for sure,” said Ava. “The companionship is amazing. They’ll be there for you so much.”

The love of a dog is something that attracted Steve to the sport in the first place.

“That nonjudgmental attitude that the dogs give everybody, to kids especially, at-risk youth, people with disabilities, people who have been judged and told they couldn’t or have been put down… dogs never do that. The dogs think you’re the greatest thing that ever happened. Having that much love surrounding you… it’s amazing,” said Steve.

