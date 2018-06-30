After each mass shooting, clues of trouble start to emerge, often times from social media.

For the Parkland, Florida school shooter, it was Facebook posts. And now after a shooting at an Annapolis, Maryland newspaper, reports have emerged of the alleged shooting sending hundreds of tweets threatening the Capital Gazette newspaper. As a result, many questioned why police didn't do something sooner when there were red flags on social media.

Like Ginger, who suggested: “Same thing with the Parkland shooter. Multiple threats, FBI reports, other red flags, but nobody actually did something.”

It leads us into a moral and legal debate about whether it is worth giving up social media privacy for protection.

VOTE | Is it worth giving up social media privacy for protection?

11Alive's Natisha Lance has been looking into where law enforcement stands on the issue.

Authorities in Maryland said they were not aware of the suspect’s social media history until last night – after the shooting.

Here’s why: "I’ll say this again, we lost a great tool with Geofeedia a couple years ago. It was the national conscious that decided we weren’t going to be able to use it," law enforcement explained during a news conference about the shooting. "It made our job a lot easier as it relates to following things, phrases, areas on social media."

Geofeedia, was a social media analytics company that helped I.D. user locations on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram in real time by using images, keywords or hashtags. At one point, about 500 police departments and law enforcement agencies used the service as an investigative tool – so much so it earned the nickname “Tweetdeck for cops.”

That was the case up until 2016, when the ACLU released a report targeting Geofeedia for using social media posts to put protestors and activists under digital surveillance. A major concern was it could be used as an arrest tool to target minority communities.

Soon after, Facebook and Instagram terminated Geofeedia’s access to their information. Twitter followed, tweeting, "Based on information in the ACLU report, we are immediately suspending Geofeedia’s commercial access to Twitter data.

Based on information in the @ACLU’s report, we are immediately suspending @Geofeedia’s commercial access to Twitter data. — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) October 11, 2016

Some critics said restricted access to social media monitoring tools could compromise public safety, but on the other hand, more restrictions means more privacy for us.

It’s impossible for us to know if Geofeedia could have prevented the shooting in Maryland, or anywhere else. But these kinds of incidents spark important conversations about how much privacy users would be willing to sacrifice to possibly feel safer.

PHOTOS | Capital Gazette shooting

PHOTOS: Massive police response to fatal shooting at Capital Gazette

© 2018 WXIA