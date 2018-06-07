ATLANTA — If you feel like you're getting a crazy number of robocalls, there could be a reason for that.

A new report by YouMail finds metro Atlanta residents are bombarded with the most robocalls out of every U.S. city.

In the month of June alone, Atlantans with a 404 area code received more than 183 million of them. Meanwhile, U.S. phone lines were spammed with 4.1 billion robocalls in the month of June.

So what can you do if you receive one of these calls?

The most effective thing: Don't answer if it's not a number you don't recognize. But if you accidentally pick up, and you do feel like it's a scammer, you can report them to the FCC.

You can also make sure you're signed up with the Do Not Call registry at DoNotCall.gov.

But if you want to go above and beyond, there are smartphone apps that will help block those illegal calls.

