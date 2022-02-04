Free coding boot camp expands to Atlanta with focus on diversity

Ada Developers Academy is a free coding program for women and gender diverse adults with a focus on communities of color.

ATLANTA — Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft and Visa are among the west coast companies opening offices in Atlanta, and one nonprofit is now expanding to the city with a plan to help people pivot their careers and increase industry diversity at the same time.

It’s an experience that was lifechanging for Haben Foto.

“I didn't grow up with computers,” she explained. “I'm not a gamer.”

With no tech background, the mother of two was initially wary of entering a coding program. However, she ended up applying and getting accepted to Ada Developers Academy, a free coding program for women and gender diverse adults with a focus on communities of color.

“We're bringing not just women but a really diverse body of women and gender expansive folks into tech,” the nonprofit’s CEO Lauren Sato said.

The program launched in Seattle in 2013 to prepare students to become software developers while advocating for a more inclusive work place.

Ada is now expanding to Atlanta, where there’s been a 15% growth in tech jobs over the past five years. According to Sato, the city represents both a burgeoning tech scene and an opportunity for change.

“We were really looking for that intersection between a diverse community and high tech growth,” she said. “Because we knew that was our best opportunity to have a real impact in shifting how the industry grows in that city.”

The change for the industry is also a life change for students like Foto who landed a job at Microsoft for her internship. According to the nonprofit, 94% of Ada graduates are placed in jobs after the program with an average starting salary of $117,000.

Sato said the result is a win win for the community and the industry.

“Economically, it’s incredibly important for folks to have access to these high paying jobs,” she said. “But on the flip slide, we know tech companies perform better when they have diverse tech teams because they're building products with the folks at the table who are buying them.”