Georgia DHS hired hackers to test systems as part of 'bug bounty'

GEORGIA, USA — The Georgia Department of Human Services has hired hackers to help find weak loopholes in its systems.

Officials said they linked up with HackerOne, a cybersecurity company, in a deal to prevent future leaks of data and case information.

They are calling it the "bug bounty" which, according to the company, offers money to "ethical hackers" for finding bugs in their system. Hackers would then report the bugs to the agency to help them strengthen their systems.

DHS said that its primary focus is to fix these vulnerabilities in its system to protect information.

The bug bounty officially launched and began receiving reports on March 29, 2023.

The state agency said they are hoping to make plans to expand the program to all of its other major systems, including the child welfare and child support program.