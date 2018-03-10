LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- Gwinnett Medical Center has brought in experts to investigate after what it describes as a "security incident" involving patient information that may have been distributed online.

According to spokesperson Beth Hardy, the investigation is ongoing and details were still very limited. However, she could confirm that "patient care activities" had not been impacted.

"GMC takes the security of personal information very seriously and we are committed to maintaining the confidentiality of patient and personal information," Hardy said.

Hardy stopped short of calling the incident a full-blown data breach. However, a writer for CSOOnline.com pointed to information that appeared to already be on certain online channels.

"The chaotic weekend pushed forward, until early Tuesday morning, when alleged GMC patient data started to appear online," Steve Ragan, a senior staff writer for the tech security website wrote. "The posted patient details included full name, date of birth, the alleged patient's sex, and claims the healthcare provider was attempting to coverup the incident."

For now, it's unclear how an outside group may have gotten the information or whether the information being released online is real. Hardy said that the medical center staff are "fully cooperating" with police.

Gwinnett Medical Center is a 553-bed non-profit healthcare network with its main locations in Lawrenceville and Duluth.

