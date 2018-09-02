The ever-growing library of Emoji graphics has finally added a group of people who have long been spurned by the popular text messaging picture library.

The Emoji 11.0 release has officially added an assortment of redheaded options. Emojipedia reports that the latest update also includes curly hair, superheroes, a skateboard, lobster and even a pirate flag.

The digital images are commonly used in digital messaging to communicate emotions and ideas. Now, whatever story people chose to tell with these the more than 170 faces and objects, people with red hair can feel included.

Emojipedia has added a video that shows mockups of how they expect some of the new smiley faces will look.

