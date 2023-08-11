Perseid Meteor shower: How to see it in Georgia

This year's shower will be better than previous years, thanks to a lack of moonlight

ATLANTA — The Perseid Meteor shower is often one of the most active meteor showers of the year, and this year could be really great around the peak on Sunday morning, Aug. 13.

A waning crescent moon will only be a thin sliver in the sky, so light pollution will be less of a factor than in some previous years.

What to expect in Georgia?

Don't believe the headlines that say "100 meteors per hour." Those estimates are always over-exaggerated, and would take into account perfect conditions with no moonlight, no light pollution from cities, and no clouds. But if you get away from city lights and let your eyes adjust, you may be able to see some of the bright streaks of light across the sky both early Saturday and Sunday mornings.

The meteors in this shower are from debris and dust left behind by the comet Swift-Tuttle, which radiate from near the constellation Perseus. The Perseid Meteor shower is also known for sometimes having extra bright "fireballs" in the sky.

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks Saturday, Aug. 12, after dark into the morning of Sunday, Aug. 13. But either night this weekend should have overall good viewing conditions in north Georgia. We are expecting partly cloudy skies on both nights.

To try and spot the meteors, get away from city lights and let your eyes adjust for at least 15 minutes. The best time to see will be after midnight.