What were those bright lights over north Georgia last night?

SpaceX's Starlink satellites shined bright Monday night.

ATLANTA — Stargazers and sky-watchers were able to feast their eyes on an incredible parade of shining satellites Monday night - but some people were caught off guard by the streak of brightness.

11Alive received reports of the nighttime phenomenon, which accompanied a sighting of the International Space Station. As 11Alive's Chief Meteorologist Chris Holcomb calls it, Monday night's sighting of the ISS flyover was part of a "double treat" accompanying the Starlink satellite array.

The double feature started just before 10 p.m. and, as a bonus, was taking place in front of a nearly full moon. Tuesday will welcome the supermoon - when the moon is full during the closest point in its orbit around Earth, making it seem even larger than usual.

Some of 11Alive's Stormtrackers caught the Starlink satellite train on camera. Join our Stormtrackers Facebook group here.

Though Starlink satellite launches are common, seeing a parade of internet-beaming satellites can be hard. Here's what to know about Starlink and what makes the sighting so special.

What are Starlink satellites?

Starlink is a satellite network developed by pioneering private spaceflight company SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk.

SpaceX is on a mission to create a constellation of satellites to bring global internet to even the most rural places. As of July 2023, there are 4,519 satellites in orbit and a majority of them are operational, according to Astronomer Jonathan McDowell who tracks the satellite constellation.

On a clear night and with minimal light pollution, people may be able to catch a glimpse of the satellites in orbit. People who catch a sighting after they've been deployed often see the parade of satellites as if it's a moving streak of lights. The glowing string is only visible for a short while after launch. Once the Starlink satellites reach operating altitude of about 340 miles, they disperse and can look like stars in the night sky.

Double treat in the sky. Let's watch for it together. We have a Starlink satellites flyover AND the international space station at the same time.

SpaceX's Starlink mission

SpaceX is working to provide global internet access "even in the most remote and rural locations."

It launched Starlink internet service about a year ago, with plans to further expand service in Georgia this year. SpaceX is already providing internet to a majority of the nation - save for parts of the southeast - and is a reliable internet provider in countries like Nigeria, Peru and Kenya. See the full map and learn about the internet service here.

August supermoons

This Starlink train helped usher in a superb lunar event.

The line of brightly shining satellites crossed the skies a day before August would welcome a supermoon. It will be complete, hovering from the heavens Tuesday night.

August will host two of the four supermoon events of 2023.