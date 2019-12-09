PACIFIC CITY, Ore. — How's this for a deal? Trade in trash for beer! It's happening on the Oregon Coast.

A new program launched this summer by the Headlands Coastal Lodge and Spa in Pacific City is providing each of its guests with an eco-friendly bag from Barrel Bag.

That way when the guests go out for a nice stroll along the beach, they can pick up some trash along the way.

And if helping out mother nature is not incentive enough, the guests get another perk.

When they turn in their bag of trash, they will get a coupon for a free pint of beer from Pelican Brewing Company across the parking lot.

Peggy Curtis stays at the Lodge several weeks of the year.

She loves the idea.



"It's sort of in me to pick up garbage so any little bag I have -- I’ll even stuff my pockets if I have to -- but it’s so nice to have a real bag this time," she said.



The hotel's goal is to fill 300 bags a month or about 10 a day.

Right now it's getting about 6 bags of trash a day.



But interest is growing all the time



If this program proves successful the company that owns Headlands said it will look at introducing the Barrel Bag program to its other hotels.