South Fulton holds first-ever Earth Day event for the city

South Fulton's Dare to Care event showcased the town's best and brightest.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton knows how to celebrate Earth.

In the city’s first ever Dare to Care Earth Day event, the community came out to celebrate and showcase all that is has to offer – and to represent the fact that they care about the planet.

The celebration kicked off in front of the LA Fitness in College Park.

Just before noon, the parade made its way down Old National Highway featuring bands, dance troupes and other organizations.

Manuela Ossenih and her group, Girls Predestined to Positivity, are marching in the parade with a goal of uplifting and inspiring other people to join.

“We are going to participate in the fair by empowering everyone that’s at the fair. Maybe even holding up our sign and having people participate in different events," Ossenih said.

At least two bands rocked out at the event on Saturday, including West Lake High School.

Band director Cedric Young said the event is a good way for the community to find common ground.

“Its good for us to consume the things that come from the Earth. This is also good for the community to bring the community close together," Young said.

The Dare to Care Earth Day celebration also featured a fair with giveaways, a kid zone and other activities.