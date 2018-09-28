ATLANTA – While clay is familiar to Georgians because we are surrounded by it, it does take a special kind of clay when it comes to pottery.

Clay is eroded rock. It varies in minerals but made mostly of silicates and water. Much different than playdough which is a flour and salt-based material.

Shaping clay has been around for centuries and has become popular with people taking classes or using it for date nights. Marisa and Meredith walked Morning Rush’s Chesley McNeil though the art and science which starts with throwing the clay on the wheel.

They said you want the clay in the center of the wheel and then want to keep even pressure throughout your hands as you mold the clay.

It took Chesley some time but after shaping the base and forming the sides, he added a flare to the rim. Then, the piece was cut and lifted off the wheel and ready to harden.

The pottery is left out to dry, then placed in the kin or furnace where it is heated over 1,000 degrees for three to eight hours. After it is cooled from the heat, it is ready to be painted or glazed and it’s done!

