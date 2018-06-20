Video game addiction is real and the World Health Organization is now designating the disorder as a mental health condition.

This move has surprised some, while others said it's about time we recognize the addictive nature of video games. It’s a favorite pastime for many kids and even some adults but playing video games could come with serious consequences.

The organization is now adding gaming disorder to their list of addictive activities like substance abuse and gambling.

Licensed professional counselor Paul Fearzig said his first training on gaming addiction was eight years ago and currently treats gaming addicted patients about two times a week, some who were gaming more than 20 hours a day.

“It's a disease of isolation they start cutting off everyone who is close to them because they can't get up from the game,” Fearzig said.

An estimated 60 percent of Americans play games every day and the average age of players is 34-years-old. The WHO said most gamers are not addicted but three percent are. with “increasing priority given to gaming over other activities to the extent that gaming takes precedence over other interests and daily activities.”

"Video game addiction essentially is where the brain gets hijacked by the video game and their reward system and it turns it into a loop system so they're constantly craving that reward," Fearzig said.

However, the gaming industry disagrees saying "there is no objective evidence to define and diagnose this disorder and the research supporting inclusion is highly contested and inconclusive."

“It's up to us to hold the boundary,” Fearzig said. “If you're concerned then see a professional who specializes in those areas of addiction.”

Now, we're not just talking about games. We're talking screen time in general. If parents, or anyone, wants to help monitor screen time there are alternative ways to help.

New technology was announced earlier this month. Google is planning to come up with new features to help monitor screen time. Apple, with their new update, will have an app called "Screen Time" to also help monitor our usage.

