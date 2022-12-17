Police: 1 dead, 10 seriously injured following fiery crash in Clayton County

The department has not released much information about the crash but said drivers should avoid the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead, and several others are injured following a fiery crash in Clayton County on Saturday morning.

Police with Clayton County blocked lanes on Tara Boulevard at Old Dixie Road following a fatal crash involving four cars that caught on fire. One person has died, and 10 others are seriously injured, according to the department.

The department has not released much information about the crash, only that it was caused by a driver ignoring a red light. Drivers are advised to avoid the area. Police added that the road would be closed for a couple of hours while officers cleaned up the crash.