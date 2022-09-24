Fatal crash on I-285 near Roswell Road involving a semi-truck, officials say

There are three out of four lanes blocked due to the wreck.

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs, according to the police department.

Three of the four lanes are still blocked on I-285 eastbound near Roswell Road at exit 25, and GDOT expects lanes to be open by 4:30 p.m.

Officers said the crash involved two cars and a semi-truck.

511 GA released a statement saying that there are serious injuries involved, but there is not yet any information about the specifics of those injuries

The department said they are investigating the crash. There's no information about the drivers of the other cars involved, or the semi truck. Officers have not released the victim's name.