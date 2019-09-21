ATLANTA — A hit and run incident on Georgia 400 near Lenox Road early Saturday morning claimed the life of a female victim, police said.

Atlanta Police Investigator James White III said that officers were summoned at about 1:20 a.m. to Georgia 400 at the Lenox Road exit in response to a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses told officers that they had observed a female walking northbound along the roadway when she was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian died from her injuries at the scene, White said.

He said that the vehicle responsible for the incident left the scene.

Investigators responded and closed Georgia 400 for several hours as they worked to discover the circumstances surrounding the incident. Their investigation remains ongoing.

MORE HEADLINES |

Sheriff calls nightclub shooting 'violent incident of huge magnitude'

Two brothers charged in connection with murder in nearly 2-year-old missing man case

Police report reveals new details about scene where teens were killed in shootout with homeowner

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old