FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are on the scene of a deadly crash in Fulton County near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Camp Creek Parkway.

Police tell 11Alive one person has died.

The 11Alive SkyTracker is over the crash scene, which shows an 18-wheeler and at least one other vehicle involved in the crash. The truck appears to be on top of a vehicle.

11Alive is working to get more information about the accident. We will provide an update when more information becomes available.

