FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers responded to deadly crash in Fulton County near Fulton Industrial Boulevard and Tradewater Parkway.

The accident happened around 3:35 p.m. Fulton County Police tell 11Alive one person has died. The wreck involved a van and a tractor trailer.

The 11Alive SkyTracker flew over the crash scene, which showed the truck on top of the vehicle.

11Alive is working to get more information about the accident. We will provide an update when more details becomes available.

ALSO READ |

Georgia now considered top filming location in the world

Men missing for months found murdered in Gwinnett storage unit

PHOTOS: Boy with cancer becomes Air Force cadet for a day