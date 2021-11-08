3 hurt, 1 killed after fatal Athens wreck

A 27-year-old was killed in the wreck, one person was seriously injured, and two others were hurt, but police say they're expected to survive.

ATHENS, Ga. — One person is dead, another is seriously injured, and two others are also hurt after a wreck early Sunday morning in Athens.

According to a statement from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, officers responded to a car accident at the intersection of Vincent Drive and Acadia Drive just before 4:30 a.m. That intersection is located nearby the Holland Youth Sports Complex.

Police say the initial investigation shows that a 2005 Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on Acadia Drive when it tried to turn and hit a 2007 Toyota Tacoma traveling east on Vincent Drive.

The driver and a passenger of the 2007 Tacoma were both taken to a local hospital by ambulance and are expected to survive.

A passenger in the 2005 Tacoma was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the driver, 27-year-old Juan Trigueros-Garcia, died from injuries sustained in the crash, police say.