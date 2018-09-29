Smyrna Police said they were investigating a single-car injury wreck early Saturday afternoon along westbound Windy Hill Road.

According to Louis Defense with the Smyrna Police Department, it happened between 12:30 and 1 p.m. near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Reed Street.

Defense says two people were hurt in the wreck. Both were transported to a local hospital - one with what was considered life-threatening injuries, the other with serious injuries.

Defense said all westbound lanes of Windy Hill Road were being diverted at Village Parkway while the investigation was taking place. He said the roadway was expected to remain closed for several hours.

Motorists should avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

