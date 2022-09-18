2 killed in single-vehicle crash on highway in Hall County, authorities say

Troopers responded to SR-365 just north of White Sulphur Road around 2:45 p.m. to investigate a car that had crashed off the highway.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were killed in a single vehicle crash off of State Route 365 in Hall County, Georgia State Patrol stated on Sunday.

Troopers responded to SR-365 just north of White Sulphur Road around 2:45 p.m. to investigate a car that had crashed off the highway, authorities said. Investigators said that a Kia Optima was driving north on the highway when the car drove off the road and hit the guardrails on the passenger side.

The vehicle then struck the rear side of the highway guardrail on the driver's side before it collided into multiple trees before it came to a rest, troopers said. Authorities stated that the driver and the passenger were found dead in the vehicle when troopers arrived.

The crash initially shut down the right northbound lane of SR-365 as Hall County Sheriff's deputies helped direct traffic while GSP conducted its investigation. Heavy delays occurred before the highway was reopened just a few hours later at 6:15 p.m., deputies said.

All lanes of GA 365 in Hall County are open. HCSO thanks you for your patience during the accident investigation by GSP. pic.twitter.com/k3FotRQjeZ — Hall County Sheriff (@HallCountySO) September 18, 2022

Troopers noted that they still do not know when the crash exactly occurred, but suspect that it happened sometime late Saturday night or early Sunday morning.

Because the vehicle was so far off the highway in the tree line, it was not seen by passing motorists until it was reported to GSP at 2:45 p.m.

Investigators are still looking into the crash as it remains ongoing.