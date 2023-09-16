Drivers of 2 semitrucks killed after colliding on I-285

​It happened at the Cascade Road exit on I-285 in the northbound lanes, South Fulton Police said.

ATLANTA — The drivers of two semitrucks were killed Saturday morning after the trucks crashed along Interstate 285 northbound, according to South Fulton Police.

All lanes were closed following the crash, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The crash happened around just before 9 a.m., and crash response teams were still at the site clearing the scene until around 1 p.m.