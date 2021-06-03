More than 900 citations, arrests in Georgia over Memorial Day weekend: DPS

Georgia's Department of Public Safety said there were also 17 people arrested for DUIs.

ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Public Safety released its data Thursday for traffic violations and arrests over Memorial Day weekend.

DPS said it coordinated the fifth wave of multi-agency crime suppression and street racing enforcement detail during the holiday weekend.

According to the data, from Saturday, May 29, through Memorial Day, DPS confirmed there were 975 vehicle stops, 911 citations and arrests, and 17 DUIs across the state

DPS said officials also gave out 538 warnings and issued 21 traffic violations for Reckless Driving in Georgia.

Additionally, there were 20 pursuits, 49 impounded vehicles and four drug arrests made over the holiday in Georgia.