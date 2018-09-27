ATLANTA -- A $2.7 billion MARTA extension across much of metro Atlanta now awaits approval by Atlanta's mayor.

On Thursday, the MARTA Board of Directors announced that they had submitted recommendations to Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms which call for the historic expansion of the metro area's largest transit system.

"To meet the city’s overall objectives, the program focused on nine guiding principles aimed at ensuring greater mobility, better connections to jobs, safety, and accessibility to present and future transit options – locally and regionally," MARTA said in a statement on Thursday.

After 2 years of research, the board's recommendation includes a significant expansion of light rail that includes the Atlanta Streetcar which MARTA recently took over the service. Among their recommendations, the board hopes to see the addition of 29 miles of light rail around metro Atlanta along with new bus and MARTA train routes.

Mayor Bottoms has seven days to review the recommendations before the full MARTA board is scheduled to vote on the program on Oct. 4.

