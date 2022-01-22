5 hurt in wreck involving HERO truck at I-75/85 connector in Atlanta

The wreck also blocked three lanes on the roadway.

ATLANTA — Five people are hurt after a wreck involving a Highway Emergency Response Operator (HERO) truck at the Interstate 75/85 connector Saturday afternoon.

According to Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened around 3 p.m. in the southbound lanes. Preliminary investigation shows a 2018 dodge Durango was traveling south and changing lanes at a high speed. At the same time, a HERO truck was assisting a broken down car on the right shoulder.

That's when the driver of the Durango, failing to maintain control, crashed into the HERO truck in its rear.

The impact from the wreck forced the HERO truck forward, crashing into the car it was helping. It also caused the Durango truck to overturn three times.

Georgia State Patrol said the HERO truck had its emergency lights on as well as a message board that warns motorists it's helping a vehicle on the road.

All passengers inside the Durango were injured. Troopers said the injuries are all minor. The driver was cited for "several different traffic violations," including violating the move over law. The wreck also blocked three lanes on the roadway.