ATLANTA -- Northbound motorists on I-75 heading into Atlanta should expect delays following an accident early Monday morning.

The accident involved at least two vehicles in the area of I-75 and Cleveland Avenue. As of about 7:40 a.m., all lanes were being held to relocate the vehicles involved. They reopened about 10 minutes later.

Still, drivers heading into town should expect delays due to increased volume in the area. For those that aren't too far in on their commute, I-85 may be the best option to avoid the worst of the traffic.

