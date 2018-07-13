HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County first responders are working a serious accident with injuries that happened Friday evening.

According to Cpt. Joey Smith with the Henry County Police Department, the accident happened on I-75 south near mile marker 208.

Three cars were involved, but officials have not indicated the number of injured or the extent of their injuries.

Right now, all lanes are blocked, but authorities are working to reopen some.

Check 11Alive.com/traffic for details on alternate routes.

