GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — All lanes of Interstate 85 southbound were blocked by an injury wreck near the Hamilton Mill Road exit on Sunday morning.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the wreck involved a dump truck striking the overpass.

GDOT says one person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to GDOT, the roadway is expected to be cleared at about 9 a.m. The extended closure timeframe is due to an inspection of the Hamilton Mill Road bridge structure.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and take alternate routes to avoid the vicinity.

One recommended alternative is to exit southbound I-85 at Georgia Hwy 211 (Exit 126) and turn left, to Braselton Highway (Georgia Hwy 124). Turn right and follow it past Hamilton Mill Road to Old Peachtree Road. Turn right and follow Old Peachtree Road to Georgia Hwy 20. Turn right to return to I-85.

For updated travel times and traffic maps, please visit 11Alive.com/traffic.

