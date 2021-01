Here is an alternate route you can take.

ATLANTA — Update: The incident has now been cleared.

Authorities have cleared the scene connector at Fulton St. traffic moving but slow. #MorningRushATL pic.twitter.com/N6UnwBzV1J — Jerry Carnes 11Alive (@jcarnes11alive) January 4, 2021

Below is the original story.

All lanes are blocked on I-75/85 southbound at Fulton Street this morning near the Georgia State Stadium.

Earlier we saw one vehicle stalled in a lane. Then when first responders arrived, they began to resuscitate someone in that vehicle.

Traffic Tracker Jerry Carnes said it is best to get on I-285 as an alternate route to get around the situation.