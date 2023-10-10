All lanes blocked on I-85 south at Chamblee Tucker Road after wreck

Details are limited at this time, but emergency responders are on the scene

ATLANTA — All lanes are blocked near a busy DeKalb County exit on I-85 after a wreck Tuesday afternoon.

Details are limited at this time, but emergency responders are on the scene. GDOT officials said there is no estimated time that the roads will be cleared.

Drivers are being encouraged to seek out alternative routes.

For more information, please check the website at www.511ga.gov or call 511.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.