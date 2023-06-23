All lanes closed on I-285 near South Fulton due to tractor trailer crash

It happened southbound on I-285 at the Interstate 85 and South Fulton exit.

ATLANTA — Due to a tractor trailer crash, all lanes are closed on Interstate 285 near the Atlanta airport on Friday morning, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Cameras from the department show an overturned tractor-trailer on the road and several emergency vehicles in the area. It happened southbound on I-285 at the Interstate 85 and South Fulton exit.

GDOT said crews began working the scene around 4:03 a.m. and are expected to have it cleaned up by 5:16 a.m. Information about what caused the crash is not available.

11Alive Traffic Expert Crash Clark said drivers coming through the area from Camp Creek should use I-75/85 South through downtown to avoid the area.