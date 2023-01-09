Lanes reopen on I-20 westbound in Fulton County following crash: GDOT

The crash had closed all lanes on Friday morning.

ATLANTA — Update: Lanes have now reopened following the crash on Interstate 20 in Fulton County, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The incident happened in the westbound lane before Boulevard around 4:30 a.m.

Officials have not released any information about the crash.

11Alive Traffic Expert Crash Clark said to use Memorial Drive as an alternate.