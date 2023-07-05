All lanes of I-85 South near I-285 in DeKalb County closed after crash

The wreck happened at mile marker 95.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Traffic has come to a halt on I-85 South near the I-285 West exit in DeKalb County Wednesday after a crash closed all lanes.

Georgia Department of Transportation's website said to expect delays during the busy rush hour and to use alternate routes if possible. The wreck happened at mile marker 95.

It's unsure how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if there are any injuries. GDOT's website estimates the interstate will reopen at 6 p.m., but 11Alive has reached out for more details regarding the incident.

DeKalb Police Department traffic investigators are headed to the area and are working to learn how many vehicles may have been involved.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

