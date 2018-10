An overturned gravel truck has forced the closure of Interstate 285 southbound at the Stone Mountain Freeway.

One person was reported hurt in the wreck that spilled gravel all over the southbound lanes of the interstate.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews said they have removed the truck from the roadway, but cleanup will take until at least 4 p.m.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

