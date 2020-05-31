At least 3 critically hurt in major wreck on I-75/85 NB near University Ave.

Authorities say a wrong-way vehicle is involved in the crash that has blocked all northbound lanes.

ATLANTA — At least three people were critically injured in a major wreck that has all northbound lanes of the Downtown Connector blocked near University Avenue.

Officials said that the wreck, which occurred at about 7 a.m., involves three vehicles, including one that was traveling the wrong way on the highway.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, at the present time, there is no estimate as to when traffic will resume its normal flow.

Motorists traveling northbound on I-75/85 into the city are advised to take alternate routes.

Northbound traffic can still exit at Langford Parkway westbound to either Metropolitan Parkway (US 41) or Main Street (US 29) and take those roadways northward toward downtown Atlanta.

